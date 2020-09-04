Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTM leader Mohsin Dawar taken into custody in Quetta

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTM leader Mohsin Dawar taken into custody in Quetta

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Authorities took on Friday Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Mohsin Dawar into custody in Quetta.

On July 29, the Balochistan government had banned the entry of PTM leaders Dawar and Ali Wazir in the province for 90 days.

Dawar was moved to an undisclosed location after being taken into custody by the Quetta district administration.

Why was Dawar not being allowed entry in Quetta, PTM leader Zubair Shah questioned the authorities at a press conference in the city.

Abdullah Nangial demanded Dawar, who is also a member of the National Assembly, be immediately released.

The PTM MNA had arrived in the city to condole with relatives of the Chaman border clash victims.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Mohsin Dawar PTM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Today's outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi's three big problems
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.