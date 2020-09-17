Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘PTI won’t be able to support bill penalising forces’ criticism’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Party member says it’ll, however, be debated in parliament

Barrister Ali Zafar, a legal expert and a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said on Thursday that his party would not be able to support the bill penalising the criticism of armed forces in Pakistan.

“I don't think that the PTI will be able to support this bill,” Barrister Zafar told SAMAA TV's anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show. “But a debate over it will take place and the parliament will decide.”

Barrister Zafar doesn't hold any position in Imran Khan's cabinet but the prime minister does consult him over legal matters.

Amjad Ali Khan, a PTI lawmaker, tabled the bill in the National Assembly earlier this week. It is aimed at penalising the intentional ridiculing and defaming of the armed forces.

The bill proposes amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. It proposes a two-year jail term or Rs500,000 fine or both for anyone who “intentionally ridicules, brings into disrepute or defames the armed forces of Pakistan”.

Barrister Zafar told Malik that any private member reserves the right to table any bill as per their vision and conscience.

Related: PTI MNA introduces bill penalising intentional ridicule of armed forces

“In my view, there was no need of such kind of bill,” he said. No state institution should be above constructive criticism, according to the PTI member.

The private-member bill was tabled in the lower house a few days after cases against three journalists Bilal Farooqi, Asad Ali Toor and Absar Alam were registered for “defaming” the armed forces of Pakistan. Alam was also booked for sedition.

Barrister Zafar, however, believes that Article-19 of the constitution has already defined the freedom of speech. It is a "very important pillar of Pakistan’s constitution," he said, adding that he didn’t think any society or democracy could move forward without it.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja, another well-known lawyer, told Malik that the parliament needs to discuss the cases against journalists. Also the government has a duty to look into the reasons as to why such FIRs were being registered, he said.

He advised the legal fraternity to help journalists, if they are implicated in false cases.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Armed Forces, Barrister Ali Zafar, Pakistan, Imran Khan, FATF, Rana Sanaullah
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.