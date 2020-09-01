Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

PTI intends allowing dual nationals to contest Pakistan elections: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago


File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government intends to table a constitutional amendment in the assembly that would pave the way for people having dual nationalities to contest elections, Arab News reported Tuesday.

Babar Awan, PM Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, told Arab News in an interview that the bill has already been approved by the federal cabinet and it would now be tabled in the National Assembly for debate.

Overseas Pakistanis, however, will have to renounce their second citizenship before taking oath if they get elected, Awan said.

There are currently five members in PM Khan’s cabinet who hold dual nationalities and two others have foreign residencies.

The dual nationality holders can’t contest elections under the existing laws in Pakistan. Some Pakistani lawmakers were even disqualified from holding office after they failed to declare their other nationalities.

