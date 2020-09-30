PPP MNA’s son involved in smuggling alcohol worth Rs1b: police

Ghiasuddin, the son of PPP MNA Roshan Junejo, has been accused of smuggling alcohol. The liquor was seized by the police near the Hyderabad toll plaza on Tuesday, the authorities said.

The alcohol was worth Rs1 billion. According to the police, the vehicle carrying the liquor bottles was accompanied by another car with a government number plate.

“The container was stopped by Customs officers at the toll plaza,” a police officer said, adding that the alcohol would have been sold in the black market for higher prices.

The bottles have been seized. The officer added that Ghiasuddin has been involved in similar crimes in the past as well.

The police have begun a search operation to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

In a similar incident, coast guards near Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi seized over 2,000 bottles of illegal liquor worth over Rs20 million.