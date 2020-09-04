Friday, September 4, 2020  | 15 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Police seek court approval to exhume body of Karachi doctor-blogger

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Police seek court approval to exhume body of Karachi doctor-blogger

Photo: Online

The Karachi police have written a request to a district and sessions court of Mirpurkhas for the exhumation of the body of the doctor-blogger who had died by suicide in DHA on August 18.

A request was initially submitted at a court in Karachi and was refused. The court ruled that the decision should be made by the court where the victim was laid to rest.

If permission is granted, a team of doctors, surgeons, police officers and medico legal officers will visit the graveyard in Mirpurkhas where the deceased’s body is buried. The body will be exhumed for an autopsy.

The decision was announced after the victim’s father claimed that she was drugged and raped by her ‘friends’.

According to the police, the exhumation and post-mortem examination is important as it will determine the truth behind the father’s allegations.

The 24-year-old woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on August 18 night in a pulse-less condition, according to the hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali.

Her family brought her in and said she had shot herself in the bathroom of a house in DHA Phase-IV. There was confusion over whether the young woman was murdered or committed suicide but it was later determined to be a death by suicide.

Dr Jamali confirmed that the young woman sustained a gunshot wound to her left parietal side (left side of her head) and the bullet exited from the right parietal side. The woman was right-handed, and Dr Jamali said in such cases it is more likely that the entry wound is on the right side.

However, she did not rule out the injury being self-inflicted. The woman died before hospital staff were able to put her on a ventilator. No post-mortem examination was conducted at the family’s request and they have reportedly buried her in Mirpurkhas, she confirmed.

The Gizri police have registered an FIR against Junaid Khan, Waqas Hassan Rizvi, and Dr Irfan Qureshi on the complaint of the victim’s father who held the three men responsible for his daughter’s death.

