Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Police drop public mischief charge against Karachi-based journalist Bilal Farooqi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Police drop public mischief charge against Karachi-based journalist Bilal Farooqi

Picture: Facebook

Police in Karachi have removed Section 500/505 of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR against journalist Bilal Farooqi, according to a police report submitted to the judicial magistrate.

In its report, the police said that Farooqi was formally arrested on September 11 and was interrogated by the police. The investigators looked at his posts on Twitter and the crime under Section 500/505 could not be proven against the journalist, it said.

The police said the Section 500/505 was removed from the FIR.

Related: Karachi journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested for ‘defaming’ Pakistan armed forces

An FIR was registered against Farooqi under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 11 (hate speech) and 20 (harming the reputation or privacy of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016.

The complainant, who works as a machine operator at a factory in Landhi, had accused the journalist of trying to “defame” the armed forces of Pakistan. His posts could be used by the enemies of Pakistan for their nefarious motives, said the FIR lodged against him.

The police informed the judicial magistrate in its report that the accused was released on bail on the instruction of senior officers as sections 11 and 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 were bailable offenses.

The police informed the judicial magistrate that the offenses under sections 11 and 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 were bailable. Hence, the accused was released on bail on the instruction of senior officers, the report said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilal Farooqi Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bilal Farooqi, Journalist, Pakistan, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.