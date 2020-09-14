Police drop public mischief charge against Karachi-based journalist Bilal Farooqi

Police in Karachi have removed Section 500/505 of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR against journalist Bilal Farooqi, according to a police report submitted to the judicial magistrate.

In its report, the police said that Farooqi was formally arrested on September 11 and was interrogated by the police. The investigators looked at his posts on Twitter and the crime under Section 500/505 could not be proven against the journalist, it said.

The police said the Section 500/505 was removed from the FIR.

Related: Karachi journalist Bilal Farooqi arrested for ‘defaming’ Pakistan armed forces

An FIR was registered against Farooqi under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 11 (hate speech) and 20 (harming the reputation or privacy of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016.

The complainant, who works as a machine operator at a factory in Landhi, had accused the journalist of trying to “defame” the armed forces of Pakistan. His posts could be used by the enemies of Pakistan for their nefarious motives, said the FIR lodged against him.

The police informed the judicial magistrate in its report that the accused was released on bail on the instruction of senior officers as sections 11 and 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 were bailable offenses.

The police informed the judicial magistrate that the offenses under sections 11 and 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 were bailable. Hence, the accused was released on bail on the instruction of senior officers, the report said.