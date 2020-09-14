Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi police arrest two suspects for raping, murdering six-year-old child

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Karachi police arrest two suspects for raping, murdering six-year-old child

Photo: File

Two prime suspects accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s PIB Colony have been arrested, the Karachi police confirmed on Monday.

According to the police, one of the arrested suspects has been identified as Faiz, who worked as a tailor in the neighbourhood where the victim lived. The other identified as Abdullah. The six-year-old’s body was carried on a trolley and thrown into a garbage can in a park near the colony.

Both of the suspects were allegedly under influence of drugs when the crime was committed, the police claimed, adding that they are being interrogated.

The police have also added terrorism charges in the case after which it will be heard by an anti-terrorism court.

Last week, a police official told SAMAA TV that the victim’s neighbour identified as Nawaz, who was detained along with 16 other people, has been formally arrested on the basis of evidence. The police found the evidence from the suspect’s home, he added.

Karachi six-year-old rape, murder case

The body of the girl was found from a trash can in the park on September 6. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre. According to the police, the autopsy reports revealed that she had been raped.

Medico-legal officer Dr Shazia said that the six-year-old was hit with a heavy object on the head multiple times which resulted in her death.

A missing person complaint of the six-year-old was filed by her family two days before her body was found. Her father said that she had gone to a nearby vendor to buy some edibles for herself.

Incident sparks protests

The incident sparked anger amongst the people of the nighbourhood after which they protested on the University Road after her burial on Sunday. They demanded that the perpetrators be punished immediately.

After news of the incident came out, people on Twitter and other social media platforms and expressed their anger. Following this, #JusticeforMawra started trending.

Earlier in 2020, the Senate approved the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. The legislation aimed to ensure the protection of children.

A helpline has been set up to report missing children and Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) has been established to issue an alert for a missing child.

ZARRA coordinates with all relevant law enforcement agencies across provinces and maintains an online database of children abducted and missing.





