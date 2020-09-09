Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Police arrest neighbour for raping, murdering six-year-old Karachi girl

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Police arrest neighbour for raping, murdering six-year-old Karachi girl

Police in Karachi have arrested the neighbour of a six-year-old girl who was brutally raped and murdered in the city’s PIB Colony last week, according to an official.

The body of the girl was found from a trash can on Sunday. It had multiple torture marks and was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The autopsy report revealed that she had been raped.

The six-year-old was hit with a heavy object on the head multiple times which resulted in her death, according to medico legal officer Dr Shazia.

On Wednesday, a police official told SAMAA TV that her neighbour identified as Nawaz, who was detained on Tuesday, has been formally arrested on the basis of evidence. The police found the evidence from the suspect’s home, he added.

The family of the girl had filed a missing person complaint two days before her body was found. Her father said she had gone to a nearby vendor to buy some edibles for herself.

Related: Karachi police confirm PIB Colony’s six-year-old was raped, murdered

The incident had sparked anger among residents of the nighbourhood. They had staged a demonstration on the University Road after the girl’s burial Sunday. The protesters demanded that the perpetrators be arrested and punished immediately.

#JusticeforMawra started trending on Twitter after the incident. Unfortunately, child rape cases have often been reported across Pakistan.

In 2020, the Senate approved the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019. The legislation aimed to ensure the protection of children.

A helpline has been set up to report missing children and Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA) has been established to issue an alert for a missing child.

ZARRA coordinates with all relevant law enforcement agencies across provinces and maintains an online database of abducted and missing children.

