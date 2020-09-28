PML-N MPA calls Nawaz ‘traitor’ but won’t quit his seat

Anchorperson reminds Nishat Daha he contested election on PML-N’s ticket

The PML-N lawmaker appeared on SAMAA TV's show 7 se 8 Monday night. He was unhappy with Nawaz's criticism of the establishment in his speech on September 20.

Daha said Pakistan comes first of all and they must think of the country.

"You tell me what Nawaz Sharif said about the armed forces of Pakistan was that right," he asked anchorperson Kiran Naz. "One should ask Nawaz Sharif why he would call the army in case of emergency in his tenure!

"He is a hypocrite. I would rather call him a traitor," the disgruntled MPA said. "His statements are tantamount to sedition."

Naz asked him why does he not leave the seat that he won on PML-N’s ticket.

"Why should I leave it, any reason," Daha asked. "Who will speak against them in the assembly if I leave the seat?"

The anchorperson told him that he could always contest the election and get to the assembly on his own.

"I am not that rich," Daha replied, when Naz countered him for the answer.

He said when a person takes the oath of the assembly, it's written in that that they will remain loyal to Pakistan.

"I am acting upon the oath I took," the lawmaker insisted.