Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

The Islamabad High Court will hear the appeal of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield reference today. She has filed a request for adjournment after her father was exempted from attending the hearing. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and her husband Muhammad Safdar are out on bail in the case and their sentences have been suspended.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Lahore today.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will meet PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and discuss the appointment of the new administrator of Karachi. Former mayor Waseem Akhter’s four-year term in the city has come to an end.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the northern areas of the country. Heavy rains are expected in the upcoming days.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Jhelum following rain in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring areas. A warning has also been given by the Flood Forecasting Division.

Pakistan will be facing England in the last cricket match of the series today. Changes in the team are expected.

ICYMI: Residents of DHA gathered inside the Cantonment Board Clifton office in Karachi to protest the lack of services, master planning, storm water drains that function and the authority’s response during the monsoon flooding crisis that destroyed property.