Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

PM makes no compromises on transparency: Awan on Bajwa controversy

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM makes no compromises on transparency: Awan on Bajwa controversy

Photo: Babar Awan/Facebook

Have faith in one thing – as far as transparency is concerned, Prime Minister Imran Khan makes no compromises with anyone, says Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

He was speaking to Nadeem Malik, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live, in reference to the controversy around the Bajwa family and its assets.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa shared on Twitter a four-page press release with a message that he “ strongly” rebuts the “baseless” allegations levelled against him and his family. He was referring to story on August 27 done by journalist Ahmed Noorani about the Bajwa family’s assets.

No one has made one’s assets public after a social media story in the past, Bajwa had said in a telephonic interview with ARY NEWS Channel aired briefly by SAMAA TV.

 “Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity,” Bajwa had written on Twitter.

Malik  went over Bajwa’s four-page statement point by point.

In his telephone interview, Bajwa said he had provided his money trail. “Tell me if anyone else has provided a money trail like this in Pakistan’s history,” he asked. The CPEC Authority chairperson said he is not a political figure and neither is this matter political in nature.

“I have evidence and I will show it where necessary,” he said.

He said he took some days to respond to the news story because he called for data from America and Pakistan, reviewed it himself and showed it to a tax adviser and lawyer and then quoted them in his press release to provide a money trail.

But the question is what happens now and how will Prime Minister Imran Khan deal with it.

Awan says the premier takes transparency seriously.

Asim Bajwa babar Awan Nadeem Malik Live
 
