Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

PM Khan to inaugurate two national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM Khan to inaugurate two national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan

Photo: Malik Amin Aslam/Twitter

Pakistan is all set to inaugurate two new national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan as a part of its ‘Protective Area Initiative’ to address the threat of climate change.

Under the initiative, Pakistan will get 15 new national parks across the country to increase the protected and conserved area in the country to 15%.

The two parks in Gilgit Baltistan’s Hindrub and Nanga Parbat are ready and will soon be inaugurated by the prime minister, according to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

“It is for the first time in a while that Pakistan has prepared national parks spread over vast acres of land,” he said, adding that the campaign also includes revamping parks in Balochistan and parts of Sindh.

Aslam added that endangered animals in the country such as snow leopards and ibex should be protected with the support of residents.

He pointed out that the government had indulged in the debt for nature swap. “Through this, a country can reduce its debts by committing to protect nature and enhance biodiversity.”

These parks will be monitored by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

