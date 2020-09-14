PM Khan suggests chemical castration as punishment for rapists

Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested chemical castration as the punishment for rapists in the country.

“Chemical castration should be done on them,” he said in an interview with 92 News Monday. His comments come days after the rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in Punjab. “This happens in many countries.”

Two unidentified men had raped the woman in front of her children on the on September 9. She was driving to Gujranwala when she ran out of fuel near Lahore’s Gujjarpura area.

One of her suspected rapists, Shafqat Ali, has been identified and has confessed to his crime, according to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The police were carrying out raids to arrest another suspect, Abid Ali, the chief minister said in a tweet Monday.

A “surgery” could also be done to stop rapists from committing a crime of that nature again, PM Khan told 92 News.

“Do a surgery so that they can’t do anything more in the future,” he said, adding that rape cases should also be graded in degrees like murder cases.

“Whoever is a first degree [rapist], they should be castrated,” the prime minister said.

“Do an operation and make them useless,” he added.