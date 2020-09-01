Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
PM Khan likely to announce major Karachi development package

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
PM Khan likely to announce major Karachi development package

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to announce a major development package for Karachi in his visit to the city Friday, sources said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has not visited Karachi after the heavy rains, is arriving Friday. He is expected to announce a package for the improvement of transport, roads, electricity and water supply, the sources said.

I am aware of the challenges that people in Karachi are facing, PM Khan told beat reporters. He added that the government will not leave people alone in this difficult time.

Imran Ismail, the Sindh governor, has also confirmed that PM Khan is going to announce a “Karachi transformation plan” .

Related: 41 killed in Karachi rains in two days

The governor added that the federal government has already taken all stakeholders in Karachi on board over the city’s transformation plan.

At least 41 people were killed in rain-related incidents during the recent spell of monsoon rains, according to the head of the Edhi Foundation.

Met Office DG Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA Digital that this monsoon has broken a 90-year record in August.

Imran Khan Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES

Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
