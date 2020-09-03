PM Khan calls his government’s relationship with military ‘excellent’, ‘harmonious’

Pakistan’s history has so many examples that would give people a clear idea that the country’s civilian rulers and the powerful military have always had an uneasy relationship. But Prime Minister Imran Khan believes his government’s relationship with the most powerful institution in the country has been an “excellent” and “harmonious” one.

“We obviously had military governments then we’ve had civilian governments where there has been an uneasy relationship,” PM Khan said in an interview with Al-Jazeera. “We have an excellent relationship. I honestly think it is the most harmonious relationship.”

The premier termed the relationship between the civilians and the army as a “chequered” one but said that his government’s working relationship with the army is different from that of the past governments’.

The civilian government and the army have complete coordination and they work together, he added.

“The military completely stands with all the democratic government’s policies whether it is with India, whether it is for peaceful solution in Afghanistan, everywhere the military stands with us,” PM Khan said.

Is PM Khan’s government curtailing media’s freedom?

Pakistan’s media industry saw one of the worst crises in the past few years. Hundreds of media workers have lost their jobs due to a financial meltdown and many others moved to digital media platforms to continue their work.

PM Khan has said in the past that the country’s media is even “freer” than that of the UK’s. Even now, he doesn’t think there is any “evidence” to suggest that the freedom of media is being curtailed under his government.

“Hashem, what is the evidence, can you please tell me how we are curtailing the freedom of speech?” PM Khan asked Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra.

But there are several examples that tell an entirely different story of the state of media freedom in the country.

Matiullah Jan, a prominent journalist and a vocal critic of PM Khan’s government and the establishment, was kidnapped in broad daylight in Islamabad on July 22. His kidnapping was recorded on a CCTV camera installed outside his wife’s school.

The CCTV video showed multiple vehicles stopping near his car and men in plainclothes and black police uniform dragging him out and forcing into another vehicle.

He was released 12 hours after his abduction in a deserted area in Fateh Jang. Despite the presence of video evidence, his abductors have yet to be identified.

In April 2019, Pakistani journalist Shahzeb Jillani was booked under the country’s cybercrime laws in a case pertaining to cyber terrorism, hate speech and defamatory remarks against state institutions.

A local court in Karachi, however, dismissed the charges against Jillani over a month after he was booked because the Federal Investigation Agency failed to provide evidence against him.

In August, over 40 Pakistani women journalists issued a joint statement, claiming that the government officials were “instigating” online attacks against them. “We demand that the government immediately restrain its members from repeatedly targeting women in the media,” they said in a statement.

But PM Khan thinks that it is the government and its ministers that feel “unprotected” in the country and not the media.

“Unfortunately, it’s us, the government and the ministers, who feel unprotected, it’s not the media,” the premier told Al-Jazeera.

PM Khan said he had spent 20 years in England and he certainly knew what freedom of speech was.

“I can tell you that in my country’s history, no government has taken such criticism…criticism I don’t mind but blatant propaganda against the government like it happened against us,” PM Khan said. Had it happened in England, the government would have claimed millions of dollars in damages, he added.

Though the premier mentioned the kidnapping of journalist Matiullah Jan in his interview, he said he didn’t know the reason behind it.

Corruption and economy

He admitted that Pakistan has been facing challenges on the economic front but said they are trying to change the country’s economic structure and raise revenues.

“Unfortunately in the dreamed world, in fairy tales, there are these quick solutions, you have a magic wand and a society changes. In real life, when you want to pick your country up and change direction, it’s a struggle,” PM Khan said. “I don’t want my country to keep borrowing for its existence. Pakistan has to change the structure…for raising your revenues, it takes reforms.”

PM Khan has always said that eliminating corruption from the country is his government’s top priority and he intends to keep the ball rolling. But the opposition parties allege that the government is making cases against them through the National Accountability Bureau to silence them.

“Corruption is one of the killers in the society. Today, there is no mega corruption scandal in Pakistan because at the top level we controlled it,” the prime minister said. “Problem is still we have corruption lower down the levels which is again going to be a struggle. We need to take a lot of steps to eventually control corruption.”

The reason, he said, the government has not been able to clamp down on corruption is that the rulers in the past were never held accountable for their corruption.

“So, the reason why we have not been able to clamp down on corruption is because those who come into power and make money…using the power to make money have never been held accountable,” he said.