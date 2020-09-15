Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pindi Bhattian man arrested for impersonating police officer, harassing residents

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pindi Bhattian man arrested for impersonating police officer, harassing residents

Photo: File

A man was arrested on charges of impersonating an officer of the Punjab police and harassing the residents of Pindi Bhattian, the police said on Tuesday.

On September 13, the police received information from one of their sources that a man pretending to be a police officer was harassing and misbehaving with residents in the main market of the district.

The police immediately raided the market and arrested the suspect who was clad in a police uniform. He has been identified as Ahsan Imtiaz.

According to Hafizabad DPO Syed Hasnain Haider, the suspect also forcefully took money from people.

“He is in police custody and is being interrogated,” the officer said, adding that the uniform has been taken from his possession.

A case has been registered under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Pindi Bhattian
 
Tell us what you think:

Pindi Bhattiyan police, pindi bhattiyan fake police officer
 
