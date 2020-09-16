PIA makes travel free for infants

Pakistan International Airlines has made air travel free for children under the age of two.

The airline announced the news on Wednesday on its Twitter. It said that infants accompanying families will be able to travel 100% free in both economy and executive economy cabins.

PIA brings an exciting offer for families

Now infant can travel 100% free.

What are you waiting for!

Book Now: https://t.co/zzPi4NyCFA#PIA #PIACares #GreatPeopleToFlyWith pic.twitter.com/585HLtcl9R — PIA (@Official_PIA) September 16, 2020

Earlier this month, the airline reduced its fares again with a new package between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with 20 kilogrammes of luggage. In it, the fare for a one-way ticket is Rs7,400 and Rs13,500 for a return ticket.

Something to note is that if you’re traveling within Pakistan through PIA you don’t need a coronavirus test.

The airline has been reducing fares for many domestic flights and introducing new packages since the coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan. The spokesperson had explained to SAMAA TV that the move is likely to encourage more people to travel.