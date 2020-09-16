Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA makes travel free for infants

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA makes travel free for infants

Photo: File

Pakistan International Airlines has made air travel free for children under the age of two.

The airline announced the news on Wednesday on its Twitter. It said that infants accompanying families will be able to travel 100% free in both economy and executive economy cabins.

Earlier this month, the airline reduced its fares again with a new package between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with 20 kilogrammes of luggage. In it, the fare for a one-way ticket is Rs7,400 and Rs13,500 for a return ticket.

Something to note is that if you’re traveling within Pakistan through PIA you don’t need a coronavirus test.

The airline has been reducing fares for many domestic flights and introducing new packages since the coronavirus pandemic hit Pakistan. The spokesperson had explained to SAMAA TV that the move is likely to encourage more people to travel.

FaceBook WhatsApp
child fare PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA airlines, PIA news, PIA fares, PIA child fare, PIA baggage allowance, PIA travelling with infants
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.