Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA dismisses 74 employees for fake degrees, taking bribes

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA dismisses 74 employees for fake degrees, taking bribes

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines dismissed 74 of its workers on Tuesday after an inquiry committee found them guilty of taking bribes from customers and having fake degrees or documents.

In a notification, the airline listed the number of employees, their offences and punishments. The 74 officials who were dismissed include 27 having bogus documents, 31 on prolonged and uninformed leaves, four for damaging the airline’s property, two for disclosing official information and six for accepting bribes from passengers and theft.

The PIA penalised another 25 employees with demotion, warning and withholding of increment for negligence and disobedience.

Another 22 workers were given monetary awards and letters of appreciation for working beyond the call of duty and maintaining professionalism.

The airline has been under critical scrutiny following the May 22 crash of one of its domestic flights in Karachi’s Model Colony. Ninety-seven people were killed. There were, however, two survivors.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has since taken several jibes at the PPP and PML-N, who were in power before the PTI, for issuing fake licences to pilots. He accused both parties for lowering the airline’s standard to obtain personal benefits.

However, the opposition feels it is the minister’s “unfounded allegations” regarding the PIA has the world thinking of suspending PIA’s operations in their countries.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.