PIA dismisses 74 employees for fake degrees, taking bribes

The Pakistan International Airlines dismissed 74 of its workers on Tuesday after an inquiry committee found them guilty of taking bribes from customers and having fake degrees or documents.

In a notification, the airline listed the number of employees, their offences and punishments. The 74 officials who were dismissed include 27 having bogus documents, 31 on prolonged and uninformed leaves, four for damaging the airline’s property, two for disclosing official information and six for accepting bribes from passengers and theft.

The PIA penalised another 25 employees with demotion, warning and withholding of increment for negligence and disobedience.

Another 22 workers were given monetary awards and letters of appreciation for working beyond the call of duty and maintaining professionalism.

The airline has been under critical scrutiny following the May 22 crash of one of its domestic flights in Karachi’s Model Colony. Ninety-seven people were killed. There were, however, two survivors.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has since taken several jibes at the PPP and PML-N, who were in power before the PTI, for issuing fake licences to pilots. He accused both parties for lowering the airline’s standard to obtain personal benefits.

However, the opposition feels it is the minister’s “unfounded allegations” regarding the PIA has the world thinking of suspending PIA’s operations in their countries.