PIA to retire 3,200 employees to cut costs

The Pakistan International Airlines will be introducing a voluntary separation scheme to cut down its employees, it was decided on Wednesday.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik said no airline in the world with 14,500 employees can survive when it has a deficit of Rs400 billion and liabilities of Rs100 billion.

He said that in two years, PIA will be among the best airlines in the world.

The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was briefed on PIA’s Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for its employees in a meeting on Wednesday.

Malik said this scheme will benefit those working for PIA.

He said 39 planes in the airline fleet and 14,500 employees are a contributing factor to the deficit faced by the airline.

The committee chairperson instructed the CEO to wrap up the fake licenses issue soon. He told him to ask international experts to come to Pakistan and check up on it.