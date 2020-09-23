Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA to retire 3,200 employees to cut costs

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA to retire 3,200 employees to cut costs

Photo: File

The Pakistan International Airlines will be introducing a voluntary separation scheme to cut down its employees, it was decided on Wednesday.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik said no airline in the world with 14,500 employees can survive when it has a deficit of Rs400 billion and liabilities of Rs100 billion.

He said that in two years, PIA will be among the best airlines in the world.

The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was briefed on PIA’s Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) for its employees in a meeting on Wednesday.

Malik said this scheme will benefit those working for PIA.

He said 39 planes in the airline fleet and 14,500 employees are a contributing factor to the deficit faced by the airline. 

The committee chairperson instructed the CEO to wrap up the fake licenses issue soon. He told him to ask international experts to come to Pakistan and check up on it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pia voluntary scheme, pia aviation standing committee, pia voluntary separation, pia employees
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.