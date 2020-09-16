Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Peshawar metro bus service suspended after fourth fire incident

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The company running the buses says it’ll have them re-inspected

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service was suspended temporarily after a fourth metro bus caught fire Wednesday.

The fire erupted at the back of a metro bus on the Hayatabad route, according to Mohammad Umar Khan, a spokesman for TransPeshawar that runs the buses.

All passengers were safely evacuated, he said. Firefighters were on their way to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Khan said they would have all the buses re-inspected by the manufacturer. The safety of passengers is their top priority, he added.

The service would be restored after each bus is technically cleared, according to spokesman.

This is the fourth such incident in less than a month.

The Peshawar BRT service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14 after multiple delays. He had called it “the highest-level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track in Peshawar. They stop at 30 stations across the city.

