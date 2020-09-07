Peshawar man arrested for blackmailing, harassing women on Facebook, WhatsApp

A man, identified as Kufail Ahmed, was arrested from Peshawar on Sunday for blackmailing and harassing women on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, according to the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Department.

Ahmed used to become friends with women and then blackmailed them into sending him their pictures.

“We received complaints against him by several women who said that he also took millions of rupees from them after threatening to leak the pictures,” FIA prosecutor Hina Khan said.

Ahmed’s mobile phones and memory cards, where he saved the pictures, have been seized by the police.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. The police have obtained his three-day physical remand from the judicial magistrate.