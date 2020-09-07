Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar man arrested for blackmailing, harassing women on Facebook, WhatsApp

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar man arrested for blackmailing, harassing women on Facebook, WhatsApp

A man, identified as Kufail Ahmed, was arrested from Peshawar on Sunday for blackmailing and harassing women on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, according to the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Department.

Ahmed used to become friends with women and then blackmailed them into sending him their pictures.

“We received complaints against him by several women who said that he also took millions of rupees from them after threatening to leak the pictures,” FIA prosecutor Hina Khan said.

Ahmed’s mobile phones and memory cards, where he saved the pictures, have been seized by the police.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. The police have obtained his three-day physical remand from the judicial magistrate.

FaceBook WhatsApp
online harrasment Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.