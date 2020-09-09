Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar vehicles to be fined for emitting smoke

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Peshawar vehicles to be fined for emitting smoke

Photo: AFP

The district administration of Peshawar has decided to take action against vehicles that emit smoke and cause noise pollution.

As part of its new environmental pollution control campaign, the city has given motorists two months to get their vehicles fixed. After this, if a vehicle is seen emitting smoke or making a lot of noise, its owner will be fined and the vehicle will be seized.

According to the administration, a fitness test for vehicles has also been made compulsory. Drivers will be educated about the negative impact bad engines have on the environment to encourage them to get the tests done and repair their vehicles.

The result of the test will have to be shown to traffic police officers.

Earlier, Peshawar reported 59% of harmful particles in its air, while according to the international standard the maximum percentage can be is 35%.

FaceBook WhatsApp
air pollution Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.