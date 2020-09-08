Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
PEMRA to form policies against ‘immoral’, ‘indecent’ drama content

Posted: Sep 8, 2020
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and Broadcasters Association has decided to formulate policies to regulate ‘immoral’ and ‘indecent’ content by entertainment channels.

In a meeting in Karachi on Monday, PEMRA Chairperson Muhammad Saleem Baig and officers of the PBA discussed public concerns over the content run by online channels and agreed to form an effective policy against it.

It was decided that an entertainment committee will be formed for this purpose.

It’s first meeting is expected to take place in the upcoming week. According to the authorities, the committee will discuss ways to improve the standards of the content showed in dramas and online shows.

They said that the committee will ensure that the dramas meet the social, religious and moral values practiced in the country.

Last week, PEMRA banned the repeat telecast of ARY Digital and Hum TV drama serials Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay citing that the content of the dramas is against the ‘morals’ of society.

The notification issued by the regulatory body on Friday stated that the ban has been imposed under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance.

Section 27 (prohibition of broadcast media or distribution service operation) states that broadcasting or re-broadcasting or distributing of any programme is prohibited if PEMRA is of the opinion that the programme is pornographic, obscene, vulgar or is offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency.

It is also reviewing complaints filed against ARY Digital’s ongoing drama series Jalan. The channel has been directed to review the content of the drama.

PEMRA added that it has been getting complaints from viewers on a daily basis through the Pakistan Citizens Portal, PEMRA social media accounts, and PEMRA call centres.

