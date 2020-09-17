Pakistan to establish three markets along borders with Afghanistan, Iran

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Thursday the establishment of three markets along the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

The approval was given during a high-level meeting in Islamabad on the establishment of border markets, the Radio Pakistan reported.

These markets will provide better business and trade opportunities to people living in border areas, PM Khan was quoted as saying in the report.

Two of these markets will be established in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project will be completed by February 2021.