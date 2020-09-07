Federal government to announce final school reopening date today

The final decision on when educational institutions across the country will be reopened will be made today (Monday).

A meeting of the federal and provincial education departments is under way. Once the meeting ends, its recommendations will be taken to a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre after which the final decision will be announced.

The governments of Punjab and Sindh have submitted their suggestions during the meeting.

Sindh to reopen schools in phases

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that schools in the province will reopen in phases between September 15 and 30 starting from universities and classes nine and 10.

From September 22, classes six to eight will resume sessions and last, primary classes will begin from September 30. Ghani said that if the number of coronavirus cases in any area spikes, the educational institutions in that area will be closed down.

Wearing masks, practicing social distancing and using sanitiser has been made compulsory for all students, teachers and staff members. Students with a flu or cough will not be allowed on campus.

Failure to comply with the SOPs will result in fines for the schools.

Punjab makes coronavirus tests compulsory for teachers

The Punjab government has made coronavirus tests compulsory for all teachers. The cost of the test will be incurred by the teachers. The tests are, however, not a compulsion for students.

Everyone entering the schools will have to wear a mask at all times and sanitise themselves frequently. According to the education department, half of the students of a class will be called one day and half the other day.

Punjab has advised classes above grade four to be called in first.

Earlier, the federal government had issued a SOPs that schools will have to follow. These include:

First secondary classes will start first after which primary classes will begin

The number of students in a class will be reduced, which means that half of the students will attend the session one day and the other half on the other day

Students will have to wear face masks at all times. Dr Sultan said that it’s better if the masks are made at home

Social distancing and washing hands should be strictly implemented

Sanitisers should be installed in schools and students should be encouraged to use them repeatedly

Every student attending school in-person will have to get tested for coronavirus in two weeks

Students with lower immunity levels should not be sent to school

Students will have lunch inside class during breaks

Educational institutions will remain open on Saturdays and will have no winter vacations this year. The institutions have been instructed to hold special classes on Saturdays.

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisory

Coronavirus tests of students will be conducted after schools are opened. Teacher and staff members will, however, have to get themselves tested before schools are reopened.

The education department has requested the administration of the schools to cooperate with the government. It also said that the department will visit schools regularly and review the implementation of its SOPs.