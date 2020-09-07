Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan army says it killed five terrorists in North Waziristan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan army says it killed five terrorists in North Waziristan

File photo: AFP

The Pakistan Army said Monday that it killed five high-profile terrorists, including Wasim Zakaria, in an intelligence-based operation in North Wazirtan district’s Mir Ali.

According to the ISPR, ten other terrorists were also arrested in the operation.

Zakaria, the military’s media wing said, belonged to the Haider Khel area of Mir Ali and was the mastermind of at least 30 terrorist attacks. He was directly involved in the target killings and attacks on the security forces and government institutions.

The operation in North Waziristan was conducted four days after three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a landmine explosion in the district.

The soldiers were deployed for the security of labourers constructing roads in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Nasir Hussain Khalid, Mohammad Imran and Usman Akhtar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.