Pakistan army says it killed five terrorists in North Waziristan

The Pakistan Army said Monday that it killed five high-profile terrorists, including Wasim Zakaria, in an intelligence-based operation in North Wazirtan district’s Mir Ali.

According to the ISPR, ten other terrorists were also arrested in the operation.

Zakaria, the military’s media wing said, belonged to the Haider Khel area of Mir Ali and was the mastermind of at least 30 terrorist attacks. He was directly involved in the target killings and attacks on the security forces and government institutions.

The operation in North Waziristan was conducted four days after three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a landmine explosion in the district.

The soldiers were deployed for the security of labourers constructing roads in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Nasir Hussain Khalid, Mohammad Imran and Usman Akhtar.