Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan plans to launch ferry service for international destinations: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Pakistan plans to launch ferry service for international destinations: minister

Pakistani vessels pass by container ships being loaded with cargo at the port of Karachi, Sept.8, 2003. (File photo: AFP)

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi said on Tuesday that the cabinet had allowed his ministry to launch a ferry service for passengers travelling to and from all possible destinations across the world.

“Maritime frontiers [are] now open for sea travel,” Zaidi said in a tweet.

The minister has been campaigning to get approval for his plans to launch a passenger service from Pakistan to international destinations for the past couple of months.

Related: Ferry service should be started for Hajj: maritimes minister

Zaidi said the ferry service would operate like the Pakistan International Airlines. There would be a port security force similar to the airport security force, he added.

He had said in December 2019 that he had sought a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Defence for sea routes leading to Jeddah, Basra, Oman and Dubai.

“A ferry service should be started,” the minister had told reporters in Karachi.  “I want to re-start it for Hajj as well.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zaidi Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.