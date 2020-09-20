Sunday, September 20, 2020  | 1 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistan opposition parties demand Imran Khan resign as prime minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Pakistan opposition parties demand Imran Khan resign as prime minister

Photo: ONLINE

The joint opposition demanded on Sunday Prime Minister Imran Khan step down from his post. It announced a nationwide campaign to rid people of the incumbent Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf government from October 2020.

Opposition parties have decided to exhaust all democratic, political and constitutional options both inside and outside the parliament. These include a no-confidence move and collective resignations from the assemblies.

They held an all-parties conference in Islamabad to shape a strategy against the government. Former premier Nawaz Sharif, who’s in London, and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari addressed the conference through a video link.

The opposition issued a communique following the conference in Islamabad. Below are its main points:

  • The APC demands immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan
  • The joint opposition announces the start of a countrywide protest campaign
  • Lawyers, traders, farmers, labourers, students, civil society, media and general public will be made part of this campaign
  • Joint rallies will be held in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore in the first phase in October and November
  • Major rallies and demonstrations will be held in provincial capitals in december 2020. A full-fledged countrywide protest will be held together with the masses
  • A decisive march towards Islamabad will be held in January 2021

Related: Our fight is against those who brought Imran into power, says Nawaz

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman read out the APC declaration at a press conference in Islamabad Sunday night.

He said political parties believing in the constitution and federal parliamentary system had formed an alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement.

This alliance will run a campaign to get rid of the anti-people government in Pakistan, according to the JUI-F chief.

The opposition APC declared that the incumbent “selected government” was given artificial stability by the establishment which had imposed it on the people by rigging the 2018 elections.

The meeting expressed “deep concerns” over the establishment’s increasing interference in politics, he said. The forum declared it a “threat” to Pakistan’s national security and its institutions.

The opposition APC demanded all institutions of the establishment refrain from meddling in politics, according to Fazl. They must abide by the oath taken under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Imran Khan Pakistan resignation
 
