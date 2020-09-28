Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Pakistan minister demands treason cases against opposition for criticising military

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Pakistan minister demands treason cases against opposition for criticising military

Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed demanded on Monday that treason cases be registered against members of the opposition for using “derogatory language” against the country’s armed forces.

“I gave a proposal that treason cases are made against them,” the minister told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Ali Haider on his show Awaz. The army made huge sacrifices to defend the country and anyone who uses “derogatory language” against it should be taken to task, he said.

Rasheed, a veteran politician from Rawalpindi and a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is a vocal critic of the PML-N and other opposition parties. He has been in the news since he disclosed on the media the details of a meeting between parliamentary leaders and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Rawalpindi politician revealed a few days ago JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had held a one-on-one meeting with General Bajwa last year. The meeting wasn’t confirmed by the ISPR. JUI-F’s Maulana Ghafoor had confirmed the meeting, saying that the army chief had asked Fazl to cancel their Azadi March.

The opposition parties are once again planning a mass protest movement against the government. The decision to hold rallies and a long march was taken at the opposition’s All Parties Conference on September 20.

But Rasheed believes that opposition parties won’t be able to achieve anything.

“Nothing is going to happen,” he said. “They won’t resign and they won’t stage a sit-in.”

The minister said that PM Khan has already made it clear that he is ready to sit with the opposition but won’t talk about corruption cases.

