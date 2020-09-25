Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Pakistan

Pakistan isn’t introducing law to publicly hang rapists: minister

Posted: Sep 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Pakistan isn’t introducing law to publicly hang rapists: minister

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Friday that her government was not introducing any law aimed at publicly hanging rapists in the country.

The prime minister has made it clear that they could not allow public executions, Mazari said during her informal conversation with reporters in Islamabad. PM Khan said such a law could not be made because of international agreements.

The debate regarding punishment for rapists has been raging on since a woman was gang-raped in front of her children in Lahore on September 9.

The case attracted additional anger after a police official seemed to blame the victim because she was driving at night without a male companion. PM Khan has previously suggested chemical castration as the punishment for rapists.

The government is making efforts to prevent these incidents, Mazari said. Family of a victim won’t be able to make a compromise now, she added.

The minister said women police would investigate these cases and a centre would be established to pursue them in courts.

MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group's sectarian ambitions
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
 
 
 
 
 
