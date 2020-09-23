Federal complaint cells to be linked with Pakistan Citizens Portal

Pakistan will soon have a one-window complaint system. Prime Minister Imran Khan approved it on Wednesday.

This means all complaint cells of under federal government departments will be linked with the Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit has been instructed to determine modalities in consultation with all concerned organisations, chalk out integration plans and get it completed within sixty days.

According to the PM office, 33 complaint federal cells will initially be linked to the Pakistan Citizens Portal. This aims to strengthen the complaint registration system.

The PM Office said that all sorts of public complaints will be addressed on merit.