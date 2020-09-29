Opposition’s first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11

The joint opposition would hold its first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11, opposition leaders announced Tuesday.

They announced the formation of a steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement — an alliance of opposition parties. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahsan Iqbal will be its convener for a month.

The first meeting of the PDM was held in Islamabad Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Iqbal lamented the parliament was being run through a “remote control”.

Opposition leaders also condemned the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said the opposition was fighting a political battle and the government’s backers must stay away from it.

Our fight is not with any institution or army but with the group of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maulana Haideri said.

Former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf said the rally in Quetta would help rewrite Pakistan’s political history.