Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Opposition’s first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Opposition’s first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11

Pakistan opposition leaders Mulana Fazal-ur-Rehman(R) and former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif brother Shahbaz Sharif (2L), and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif (L) listen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of slain former Pakistan premier Benazir Bhutto (2R) during a press conference at the end of All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad on September 20,2020. (Photo: AFP)

The joint opposition would hold its first anti-government rally in Quetta on October 11, opposition leaders announced Tuesday.

They announced the formation of a steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement — an alliance of opposition parties. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ahsan Iqbal will be its convener for a month.

The first meeting of the PDM was held in Islamabad Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Iqbal lamented the parliament was being run through a “remote control”.

Opposition leaders also condemned the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said the opposition was fighting a political battle and the government’s backers must stay away from it.

Our fight is not with any institution or army but with the group of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maulana Haideri said.

Former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf said the rally in Quetta would help rewrite Pakistan’s political history.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Democratic Movement, Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Anti-government rally
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi administration stops fencing work around Frere Hall
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.