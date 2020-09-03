Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Opposition’s APC in Islamabad on September 20: Durrani

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Opposition’s APC in Islamabad on September 20: Durrani

File photo: SAMAA TV

The opposition parties have decided to hold their all-parties conference at Bilawal House, Islamabad on September 20, Rahbar Committee convener Akram Durrani announced Thursday.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl leader said that opposition parties would decide their strategy against the government in the APC. He said giving the incumbent government even one more day would be an “injustice” to the people.

Unemployment is increasing in the country and factories are being closed, Durrani said at a joint press conference in Islamabad. Opposition parties would decide whether there would be an in-house change or something else, he said.

The opposition appears to be active again after a drop in the number of coronavirus infections. Several meetings have been held between opposition leaders in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi in the past few weeks. On Wednesday, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif met former president Asif Zardari at Karachi’s Bilawal House.

The government and the opposition parties recently locked horns over constitutional bills aimed at amending laws pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Raja Pervez Ashraf said his party didn’t intend to create hurdles in lawmaking in the interest of people and they were ready to fulfill the FATF’s demands.

We can’t allow our country to be blacklisted, Ashraf said.

