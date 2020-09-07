Monday, September 7, 2020  | 18 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Men drag man with disability through Okara’s streets by rope

Posted: Sep 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Men drag man with disability through Okara’s streets by rope

Photo: File

Two men were arrested from Okara’s Shergarh after a video of them torturing a man with a mental disability went viral on Sunday, the police confirmed.  

According to the video, the suspects had hung the victim upside down from a tree and then beat him with sticks. They also tied him to a motorcycle with a rope and then dragged him across the district while the man kept crying for them to stop and wailed for help.

Related: Supreme Court bans the words ‘physically handicapped’, ‘mentally retarded’, ‘disabled’

After the video went viral on social media, the divisional police officer of Okara took notice of the incident and immediately ordered arrest of the suspects.

An FIR has been registered and the men will soon be presented before a court.

