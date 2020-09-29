Nowshera: Five killed, one injured in Akbarpura explosion

Five people were killed and one injured during an explosion in Noshwera’s Akbarpura on Tuesday, the police confirmed.

According to reports, the residents of the area found an explosive device from a nearby stream that they were taking to a scrap shop in the neighbourhood when it exploded.

The police and officials of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the explosion site and shifted the bodies and the injured man to the hospital. The police have started collecting evidence from the area.

Akbarpura DPO Najamul Hasnain said that the cause of the explosion is not confirmed yet. “We will only be able to say something concrete after further investigation.”