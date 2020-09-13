Nine-year-old boy drowns in Tharparkar rainwater pond

A nine-year-old boy drowned in a rainwater pond near Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar district Sunday, according to his family.

Villagers retrieved body of the boy, Subhan Thebo, from the pond in Ramsar village. His relatives said the boy had slipped into the deep water body that was formed after heavy rains in the area.

As many as seven children have lost their lives in similar incidents in Tharparkar in a week.

Sindh CM’s aide on human rights Advocate Veerji Kolhi reached Kaloi town, where he offered his condolences to parents of four kids who drowned Friday. He said he would request the chief minister to grant compensation to the aggrieved families.

Fresh weather advisory

More moderate to heavy rains are expected in a number of Sindh districts including Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather advisory Sunday.

Many areas in these districts are already submerged following heavy monsoon rains in August.

The new advisory has created panic among the rain-affected people, who have taken shelter at the banks of canals, roads and on the sandy dunes in Tharparkar.