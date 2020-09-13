Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nine-year-old boy drowns in Tharparkar rainwater pond

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Nine-year-old boy drowns in Tharparkar rainwater pond

Photo: Samaa Digital

A nine-year-old boy drowned in a rainwater pond near Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar district Sunday, according to his family.

Villagers retrieved body of the boy, Subhan Thebo, from the pond in Ramsar village. His relatives said the boy had slipped into the deep water body that was formed after heavy rains in the area.

As many as seven children have lost their lives in similar incidents in Tharparkar in a week.

Sindh CM’s aide on human rights Advocate Veerji Kolhi reached Kaloi town, where he offered his condolences to parents of four kids who drowned Friday. He said he would request the chief minister to grant compensation to the aggrieved families.

Fresh weather advisory

More moderate to heavy rains are expected in a number of Sindh districts including Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather advisory Sunday.

Many areas in these districts are already submerged following heavy monsoon rains in August.

The new advisory has created panic among the rain-affected people, who have taken shelter at the banks of canals, roads and on the sandy dunes in Tharparkar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh tharparkar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Lahore motorway rape: Officials' reactions to CCPO's victim-blaming statement criticised
Lahore motorway rape: Officials’ reactions to CCPO’s victim-blaming statement criticised
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.