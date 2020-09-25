Nawaz’s APC speech attempt to propagate Indian narrative: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the opposition’s All Parties Conference was an attempt to propagate Indian narrative against Pakistan.

During his meeting with news directors of various TV channels, PM Khan openly discussed the recent activities of the opposition parties.

He said the former prime minister’s speech was aimed at “sabotaging” the relationship between the government and the army, according to SAMAA TV’s Director News Farhan Mallick. He, however, said the army fully supports the government and its ministers because they (the ministers) are not corrupt.

In his speech, Sharif had severely criticized the country’s establishment for its interference in political affairs.

“Pakistan is going through a lot of problems, and the cause is just one: Pakistan has been kept away from democracy,” Sharif had told leaders of the opposition parties. “The country should be run by those elected by the people.”

He had said their fight was against those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan into power.

Responding to a question, PM Khan told the attendees that he was ready to sit with the opposition to discuss national issues but he wouldn’t discuss corruption cases or give them an NRO.

Asked what the government would do if the opposition lawmakers resigned, PM Khan said by-elections would be held on vacant seats. He said he was confident that the opposition would lose the by-polls.