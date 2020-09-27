Nawaz went abroad with someone’s understanding: PM’s aide

Shehzad Akbar says they'll definitely bring ex-premier back

Akbar said this during an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. He said the Punjab government must investigate whether Nawaz's condition was really as serious as it was presented by the medical board.

The PM's aide said they would definitely bring the former premier back, however, it would not be an easy task.

He also claimed that there was a split within the Sharif family.

"Whenever Maryam feels Shehbaz is trying to take the lead, she tries to spoil things," he said.

"By shaping a new narrative she reminds that 'I too claim the leadership'."