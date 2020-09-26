Nawaz Sharif doesn’t care for democracy: federal minister

Nawaz Sharif’s aim is not democracy, says Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

He said every opposition party had been a part of the dictatorial era but [Prime Minister] Imran Khan had not been a part of any martial law.

Chaudhry was speaking to the media in Lahore on Saturday.

The federal minister talked about politics, coronavirus and the China_Pakistan economic Corridor project.

He said Pakistan had produced its own masks and sanitisers to fight the virus. Masks were exported to France and sanitisers to Belgium, he said, adding that Pakistan is currently manufacturing 1,100 ventilators every month.

He expressed the hope that a vaccine for the virus would be available in Pakistan by next year.



‘PML-N didn’t like Nawaz’s speech’

Chaudhry believed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz memebers did not like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the All Parties Conference.

He said they did not like it because Nawaz targeted the army, judiciary and election commission in his speech.

PML-N’s workers were saddened the most by his [Nawaz’s] speech, said Chaudhry.

He said he hoped that the party members would distance themselves from Nawaz and make their own faction.