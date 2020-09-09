Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nawaz says can’t surrender yet, requests court to review orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Nawaz says can’t surrender yet, requests court to review orders

Photo: File

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the Islamabad High Court to review its orders for him to surrender to the court hearing corruption cases against him.

On September 1, the IHC had asked Nawaz to surrender to the court until September 10. The ex-premier is currently in London for medical treatment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo filed a petition through his lawyer in the IHC Wednesday.

Nawaz said he was sick and under treatment. He said doctors had not allowed him to travel and he could not surrender at present.

The ex-premier requested the court to review its orders. “The judge who sentenced me has been dismissed over misconduct,” he noted. “It won’t be justice if his verdict is maintained.”

The remark was a reference to Judge Arshad Malik, who had announced the verdict against Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Nawaz’s medical reports were also attached with the petition.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif Pakistan PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
Rain hits Karachi as many streets still flooded
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.