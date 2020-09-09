Nawaz says can’t surrender yet, requests court to review orders

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the Islamabad High Court to review its orders for him to surrender to the court hearing corruption cases against him.

On September 1, the IHC had asked Nawaz to surrender to the court until September 10. The ex-premier is currently in London for medical treatment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo filed a petition through his lawyer in the IHC Wednesday.

Nawaz said he was sick and under treatment. He said doctors had not allowed him to travel and he could not surrender at present.

The ex-premier requested the court to review its orders. “The judge who sentenced me has been dismissed over misconduct,” he noted. “It won’t be justice if his verdict is maintained.”

The remark was a reference to Judge Arshad Malik, who had announced the verdict against Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Nawaz’s medical reports were also attached with the petition.