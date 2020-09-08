Pakistanis can now apply for government jobs online

If you’re aspiring to apply for a government job, you will no longer have to wait in long queues or get into the hassle of printing dozens of documents.

The government has introduced an online portal for jobs where applications can be submitted with just a click.

The portal has been developed by the National Information Technology Board of the Ministry of Information and Technology.

All the applicant has to do is go to the government’s website, fill the forms available, and submit them online. The portal has job applications and information about all government departments.

People have appreciated the new step taken by the government calling it ‘revolutionary’.

“Earlier, we had to stand in lines for hours and bribe officers to submit the applications,” an applicant said. “With the portal, we will be easily able to apply while sitting at home.”

In its first step, federal departments will advertise their jobs. Provincial applications will open in the second phase. According to NITB officials, the job portal will help people with verified information regarding jobs.