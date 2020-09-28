Nation expected Asim Bajwa’s arrest but Shehbaz was apprehended: Nawaz

Describes brother's arrest as 'injustice'

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the nation was expecting the arrest of PM’s aide Asim Saleem Bajwa but the authorities instead apprehended his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

“This is oppression and this is injustice,” Nawaz said, referring to Shehbaz’s arrest in a money laundering case. “This is not acceptable and we will not accept it.”

The National Assembly opposition leader was arrested Monday morning after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea.

Referring to Bajwa, the former premier told reporters in London that the nation wanted to know how a person made such big properties and assets in just 15 or 20 years.

Opposition parties have been demanding an investigation against Bajwa after the publishing of a story that claimed that Bajwa’s family had set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants.

The website, FactFocus, claimed that his wife is a “shareholder” in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

Bajwa has rejected the story on his family’s assets as “incorrect” and “false”.

In his statement shared on Twitter last month, Bajwa said all the adverse insinuations levelled in the news item were “materially false”.

The former military official had replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM Khan's special assistant on April 27, 2020.

He remained the director general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and retired as the commander of Pakistan Army’s southern command.