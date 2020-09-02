Muzaffargarh widow gang raped by employer and his friends

A widow was raped by her employer and three of his friends in Muzaffargarh’s Alipur on Thursday [August 27], the police said.

According to the woman, the attack was filmed and then later uploaded on social media.

The victim lived with the family of her deceased husband and worked at an embroidery factory. “I received a phone call from my employer asking me to collect the payment for my work from his house,” she said in the FIR.

“When I reached his house, all of his family members were gone. It was just him and three of his friends.” According to the complaint, the woman was raped by men identified as Muhammad Tariq (the employer), Tabish, Asif and Zia-ur-Rehman.

“They had positioned a gun to my forehead during the attack and threatened to kill me if I resisted or shouted,” read the FIR.

The woman has requested the government to punish the perpetrators as soon as possible because they had threatened to murder her if she complained against them.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 276 (punishment for public exhibition and distribution of obscene content) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Further investigation are under way. The suspects, however, have not been arrested so far.