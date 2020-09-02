Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

Muzaffargarh men arrested for attempting to rape, shooting 14-year-old boy

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A 14-year-old boy was shot in Muzaffargarh’s Bet Mir Hazar Khan for resisting a rape attempt by three men, the police said on Wednesday.

“I got the news via a call that my son had been shot,” the boy’s father said. “We reached the location and found him unconscious and bleeding profusely.” The teenager was immediately shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he underwent a surgery.

The doctors have declared him out of danger.

According to his brother, the suspects tried to rape his brother but when he kept resisting, they shot him. “We want justice for our brother. We want the suspects to be immediately punished.”

The police have arrested two suspects and are on the lookout for the third man. The suspects in custody are being interrogated.

