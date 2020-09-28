Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Muzaffargarh policeman arrested for murder

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Muzaffargarh policeman arrested for murder

Photo: SAMAA TV

A policeman was arrested for murdering a man in Muzaffargarh’s Shaher Sultan, the police confirmed on Monday.

On September 14, a man, identified as Habibullah, was shot in the head while he was sleeping on the street neighbouring the Shaher Sultan police station.

The district police of Muzaffargarh had taken notice of the crime and began an investigation, which revealed that a police officer had committed the crime.

Officer Abbas and the victim were cousins and had gotten into a dispute over property. According to a police officer, after the murder, Abbas returned to the police lines area so that no one suspected him of the crime.

Shaher Sultan SHO Khurram Riaz said that the case was solved using forensic science technology within 10 days.

The suspect had been sent to jail earlier in a bank robbery in 2008. He was released by a service tribunal a while back and started working at the police lines.

