Murder case registered against GDA MPA Shaharyar Mahar

A murder FIR was registered on Wednesday against Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Shaharyar Khan Mahar and 14 others on court orders at the Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station in Shikarpur.

Sahib Khatoon Jagirani, a cousin of the murdered man, had moved the court of the third Shikarpur additional sessions judge, Ashique Ali Ghouri, against the MPA and 14 others.

She said they were direclty invloved in the murder of Lal Dino Jagirani in Allahdad Jagirani village a month back.

The FIR is registered under sections 302, 109, 148, 114 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.The complainant, in her application to the court, had said her cousin Lal Dino was killed during a bloody feud between the GDA MPA and his rival and their clan chief Khadim Hussain Jaigirani over a land dispute.

Lakhi police SHO Liaqat Ali said raids are being conducted. No arrest, however, had been made till this story was filed.

Mahar says he is being politically victimised. He said they would face the case in court, but never deviate from their criticism of the Pakistan Peoples Party and its government in Sindh.