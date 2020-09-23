Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Murder case registered against GDA MPA Shaharyar Mahar

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Murder case registered against GDA MPA Shaharyar Mahar

Photo: AFP

A murder FIR was registered on Wednesday against Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Shaharyar Khan Mahar and 14 others on court orders at the Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station in Shikarpur.

Sahib Khatoon Jagirani, a cousin of the murdered man, had moved the court of the third Shikarpur additional sessions judge, Ashique Ali Ghouri, against the MPA and 14 others.

She said they were direclty invloved in the murder of Lal Dino Jagirani in Allahdad Jagirani village a month back. 

The FIR is registered under sections 302, 109, 148, 114 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.The complainant, in her application to the court, had said her cousin Lal Dino was killed during a bloody feud between the GDA MPA and his rival and their clan chief Khadim Hussain Jaigirani over a land dispute. 

Lakhi police SHO Liaqat Ali said raids are being conducted. No arrest, however, had been made till this story was filed.

Mahar says he is being politically victimised. He said they would face the case in court, but never deviate from their criticism of the Pakistan Peoples Party and its government in Sindh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Clifton abduction and rape: Karachi police raid apartment in DHA
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect's ID card blocked
Lahore motorway rape updates: Main suspect’s ID card blocked
PIA's Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
PIA’s Karachi to Lahore fare Rs5,000 more expensive
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Two MQM workers sentenced to death in Baldia factory case
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Our fight against those who brought Imran into power: Nawaz
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Anti-Shia rallies raise alarm bells over group’s sectarian ambitions
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
Doctor-blogger suicide case: Suspects flee Karachi court after bail rejected
'COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics'
‘COAS told Bilawal, Shehbaz not to drag him into politics’
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Five men abduct and rape woman visiting Burewala shrine: police
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
Watch: Maryam Nawaz leaves Murree to attend APC in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.