PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair, Rana Mashood abandoned by Shehbaz Sharif

They were allowed inside Miftah Ismail's house later

PML-N leaders Muhammad Zubair and Rana Mashood had to wait for hours outside Miftah Ismail's house in Karachi on Wednesday after they were allegedly abandoned by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz visited Karachi for a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari. After the meeting he went to Ismail's house while Zubair and Mashood were on tow behind him.

Reaching the house, the PML-N chairperson went inside himself leaving the two leaders and multiple other supporters behind.

A footage obtained by SAMAA TV shows Mashood outside Ismail's house talking on the intercom and requesting the guards to let him in. "Tell Miftah to open the door. I'm Rana Mashood," he said.

The leaders were finally let inside. Other PML-N supporters were, however, left outside. They complained that if the leadership didn't want to call them inside why did they invite them in the first place.

Former Sindh governor Zubair has been through a similar incident before with Maryam Nawaz in 2017. Zubair had visited Islamabad's Margalla Hills where she was staying with her son-in-law. He was, however, stopped by the guards.

Zubair left the premises disappointed but Marriyam Aurangzeb had convinced him to come back.