Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair, Rana Mashood abandoned by Shehbaz Sharif

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
They were allowed inside Miftah Ismail's house later

PML-N leaders Muhammad Zubair and Rana Mashood had to wait for hours outside Miftah Ismail's house in Karachi on Wednesday after they were allegedly abandoned by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz visited Karachi for a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari. After the meeting he went to Ismail's house while Zubair and Mashood were on tow behind him.

Reaching the house, the PML-N chairperson went inside himself leaving the two leaders and multiple other supporters behind.

A footage obtained by SAMAA TV shows Mashood outside Ismail's house talking on the intercom and requesting the guards to let him in. "Tell Miftah to open the door. I'm Rana Mashood," he said.

The leaders were finally let inside. Other PML-N supporters were, however, left outside. They complained that if the leadership didn't want to call them inside why did they invite them in the first place.

Former Sindh governor Zubair has been through a similar incident before with Maryam Nawaz in 2017. Zubair had visited Islamabad's Margalla Hills where she was staying with her son-in-law. He was, however, stopped by the guards.

Zubair left the premises disappointed but Marriyam Aurangzeb had convinced him to come back.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Muhammad Zubair PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.