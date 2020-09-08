Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

MQM-P accuses Sindh govt of appointing administrators on ethnic basis

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan criticised on Tuesday the Sindh government for what it said was the appointment of administrators across the province on “ethnic basis”.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party’s convener, said the Sindh government ignored merit while appointing administrators in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Siddiqui described it as an “act of nepotism” by the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government. He was addressing a press conference in Karachi.

The former federal minister accused the provincial government of creating the urban-rural divide. He demanded the province be divided on the basis of population.

The provincial government had appointed administrators across the province after the four-year tenure of local governments ended August 28.

Dr Iftikhar Shallwani – an officer of Grade 21 – was appointed the Karachi administrator Monday.

Other government officers were also appointed administrators to run the affairs of metropolitan corporations in different Sindh cities.

