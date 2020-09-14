Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad: PTI MPA’s husband detained for slapping session court judge

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad: PTI MPA’s husband detained for slapping session court judge

Photo: Online

The husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Abida Raja has been detained after he attacked a sessions court judge in Islamabad’s Red Zone on Sunday, the police said.

Raja’s spouse, Chaudhry Khurram, at first had an argument with Judge Malik Jehangir Awan following an overtaking incident. According to the CCTV footage, Khurram became violent during the argument and slapped the judge.

Following this, Judge Awan took a gun out from his car and fired shots near the legs of the MPA’s husband in an attempt to make him stand down.

“I opened fire to protect myself after two men attacked me and punched me on the head, nose, and lips,” Awan said.

According to the police, the incident took place at a petrol pump opposite the Foreign Office building on Constitutional Avenue. The Supreme Court, Parliament, President House, and the Prime Minister’s House are also located in the neighbourhood.

The Secretariat police immediately reached the crime site, detained Khurram, and took him to the police station.

According to the police, the MPA was not present at the site. An FIR has not been registered by either party yet.

The Islamabad Bar Court Association has expressed its disapproval over the incident.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad PTI MPA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamabad red zone, PTI MPA husband slaps judge
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son offloaded from Dubai flight
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son offloaded from Dubai flight
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
Suspect in Lahore motorway rape surrenders to police, denies involvement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.