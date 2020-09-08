19 killed as landslide hits Mohmand’s marble mine

Eight injured, multiple people trapped

Work was underway at the marble mine when a landslide hit it suddenly. The mine collapsed, trapping dozens of workers under the debris. Initially, the residents of the area started rescuing people themselves after which rescue teams were called in.

The rescue officials said that the rescue operation was delayed due to the darkness and lack of resources. "We have called in heavy machinery to remove the debris," an officer said.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple people and cars are stick stuck under the debris.

Teams of the Safi district administration, Pakistan Army, and Rescue 1122 are conducting a rescue operation on the accident site together. The injured people have been shifted to the hospital.