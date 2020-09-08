Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

19 killed as landslide hits Mohmand’s marble mine

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Eight injured, multiple people trapped

At least 19 people were killed and nine injured after a marble mine collapses in Mohmand's Safi district following a landslide late Monday night, the rescue officials said.

Work was underway at the marble mine when a landslide hit it suddenly. The mine collapsed, trapping dozens of workers under the debris. Initially, the residents of the area started rescuing people themselves after which rescue teams were called in.

The rescue officials said that the rescue operation was delayed due to the darkness and lack of resources. "We have called in heavy machinery to remove the debris," an officer said.

According to eyewitnesses, multiple people and cars are stick stuck under the debris.

Teams of the Safi district administration, Pakistan Army, and Rescue 1122 are conducting a rescue operation on the accident site together. The injured people have been shifted to the hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
landsliding mohmand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
The origins of Karachi’s DHA and its spectacular legal creativity
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Watch: Man robs Karachi DHA residents on a moving motorcycle
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi's flooding
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
Karachi: 2 killed in fire at Keamari oil terminal
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
Quetta court acquits Majeed Achakzai in traffic policeman killing case
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore's Chauburji
People trapped after building collapses in Lahore’s Chauburji
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
Junk food makes your cells age faster: study
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.